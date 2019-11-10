Kevin Feige: Disney buying Marvel was the 'greatest thing that ever happened to us'

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Not everyone is OK with Disney's acquisition of companies like Marvel or Lucasfilm but Kevin Feige, the newly minted chief creative officer of Marvel, welcomes his media overlords. "If Disney hadn't bought us," he said, during an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast released Sunday, "you wouldn't have seen the movies we've made since then."

Feige was responding to claims that Disney had "ruined" Marvel, claims that have also been applied to the company's handling of the Star Wars franchise. Feige disagrees.

"It was the greatest thing that ever happened to us," he said. "If Disney hadn't bought us, you wouldn't have seen the movies we've made since then. For sure. I just don't think it would have been possible."

The biggest difference, Feige went on to explain, was working with owners that were 100% committed to Marvel, as opposed to working alongside partners who weren't committed in the same way as a full owner, like Disney, might be.

"[I]t's different when you have a home," Feige said.

Following Disney's acquisition of Marvel in 2009 for $4 billion, the Marvel/Disney juggernaut has taken box office numbers to new heights. Avengers: Endgame is already the highest-grossing movie in history and Marvel has a significant presence on the upcoming Disney Plus, although some would say it's underwhelming.

Regardless, it's been a good decade for Marvel and Disney and there's plenty still to come.