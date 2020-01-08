Kevin Feige considers new Marvel TV show outside Disney Plus

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Disney/Getty Images

Disney Plus has become the place to be for Marvel TV, with Marvel's network shows seemingly all but wrapped up. Yet head of ABC Karey Burke has reignited hope, revealing she's in talks with Kevin Feige and the Marvel team to create a brand-new show.

"We love our partners at Marvel and we're sad to see [Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D] go, it's been a big part of our history. We're looking forward to working with Kevin Feige and we're at the very beginning of conversations with him now about what a Marvel and ABC show might look like. Right now, Marvel's focus has been on Disney Plus, as it should be," Burke told Deadline.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is set to wrap up with its seventh season in the middle of the year, while young adult series Cloak & Dagger received the chop in 2019. Hulu's Runaways also came to the end of the road in December, with no other network shows on the horizon.

ABC had been looking at a female superhero for its next adaptation, which Marvel had been in "active talks" to work on, according to Burke last year. But those plans for "something brand new, mostly," didn't prove fruitful.

As for Disney Plus, we'll finally have something to watch other than The Mandalorian when Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision arrive later this year.