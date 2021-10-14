Kevin Durant's Swagger trailer dunks on youth basketball for Apple TV Plus

"Win or lose, you walk on that court with swagger…" Check out the trailer for Swagger, a new Apple TV Plus drama inspired by the life of NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

A three-time Olympic gold medal-winner and Championship winner with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, Durant was born in Washington DC and played youth basketball in the Maryland area. Set in the modern Black Lives Matter era, Swagger enters the court of youth basketball and explores the "players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption."

Young actor Isaiah Hill stars as Jace Carson, a young basketball phenom with a bright future on the court. Shinelle Azoroh plays his mother, while O'Shea Jackson Jr. plays a former star player now coaching youth basketball. The youngest ever Oscar nominee, Quvenzhané Wallis, appears as another talented young player. Durant is credited as an executive producer alongside showrunner Reggie Rock Bythewood, the writer and director behind Shots Fired.

The first three episodes of Swagger premiere Friday, Oct. 29 on Apple TV Plus. Each new installment of the 10-episode series will then follow each Friday.