Kevin Durant among four NBA Nets players to test positive for coronavirus

NBA star Kevin Durant is among four Brooklyn Nets players who have tested positive for the coronavirus, he told The Athletic on Tuesday. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine," Durant said. "We're going to get through this."

The Nets announced Tuesday that four players had tested positive for coronavirus but didn't identify them. All four are in quarantine but only one is experiencing symptoms, the Nets said in a statement.

"All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff," the organization said.

With the addition of the four Nets players, there are now seven NBA players who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert was the first to test positive, leading the NBA to suspend its 2019-20 season last week.

Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Hockey League and several college basketball tournaments are following the NBA and suspending or canceling games in a bid to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, and COVID-19, the disease it causes, in the US.

Other prominent figures who have tested positive for the virus include Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson; actor Idris Elba; and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.