Kevin Costner visits Field of Dreams ahead of real Yankees, White Sox game

It's been over 30 years since Kevin Costner trotted across an Iowa cornfield and into our sports-loving hearts in the classic movie Field of Dreams. Major League Baseball will honor the film with the ultimate tribute when the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox play a real professional game there on Thursday. The game was originally set to be played in August 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced a postponement.

Field of Dreams is about a corn farmer (Costner) who hears a voice that spurs him to build a baseball diamond. He plows down his corn and makes the field despite the financial hardship. His vision ties into the infamous 1919 Black Sox scandal that involved accusations of White Sox players throwing the World Series for money.

Don't expect any ghosts of former pro players to appear at the game. It will be a real game that counts in the regular season standings, and will air on the Fox network with a pregame show set to kick off at 3 p.m. PT.

MLB built a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark at the Dyersville farm where the movie was filmed. The new field is located near the current tourist ballpark site and has a view of the surrounding cornfield. "We look forward to celebrating the movie's enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa," commissioner Rob Manfred told MLB.com when the game was announced in 2019.

Costner got in on the nostalgia with a visit to the field. MLB shared a video on Wednesday of the actor walking around on the grass and taking in the sights. "Wow. This is perfect. Every bit of it," Costner said. "Felt so good to be back," Costner tweeted when sharing a photo of himself playing catch.

Kevin Costner has returned. #MLBatFieldofDreams pic.twitter.com/CbUusN1175 — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2021

MLB posted a scenic photo of corn, lights and a sign with the phrase "If you build it..." as it hyped up the game on social media on Thursday.

The New York Yankees team Twitter account shared a photo gallery of its own that shows off the verdant green field, stands and signage.

Fans have long made pilgrimages to the Iowa farm where the movie was set. This for-real MLB game will elevate the dream to an even higher level. Is this heaven? No, it's Iowa.

Originally published Aug. 8, 11:24 a.m. PT.