Kevin Costner will bring his frontier swagger to a documentary about Yellowstone National Park. The actor has signed on to narrate and produce a television project that celebrates Yellowstone's 150th anniversary. The docuseries will air on Fox Nation's streaming service later this year, the company said Tuesday.

Yellowstone: One Fifty will explore the park's history and wildlife through four hour-long episodes. Costner currently stars in Paramount's breakout hit Yellowstone as John Dutton, his first television role. This new venture is seemingly a natural fit. Fox Nation is looking forward to joining forces with the Academy Award winner.

"Yellowstone One-Fifty exemplifies the superior creative content that we strive to deliver exclusively to our subscribers. We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner's caliber on this project," said Jason Klarman, Fox Nation president.

When it debuts in late 2022, the series will drop new episodes consecutively during its first week. A subscription to Fox Nation's streaming service starts at $6 per month. Viewers can also catch Costner in Yellowstone season 4 and his upcoming Western film, Horizon, which is set to begin production this summer.