A $70 Keurig coffee maker to help give your quarantine a little pep

If you've found yourself in a situation with multiple hot beverage drinkers all with diverse and ever-changing tastes -- a workplace, social hang or household, for instance -- there's no easier way to please everyone at once than a Keurig. Right now one of the brand's most popular models is down $50 to just $70 (originally $120) at Best Buy.

The Keurig K Classic single-serve pod coffee maker may be billed as a coffee maker -- and it does, of course, make coffee from the hundreds of different roasters who put their coffee in pod form -- but it also makes delicious hot tea, chai, hot chocolate, hot apple cider and more with the simple push of the button. The Keurig K50 is available in blue or jet black at this one-day sale price. The pod coffee maker features a large 48-ounce reservoir and dishwasher-safe removable drip tray for easy cleaning. By comparison, the same model is currently selling for $115 or more at retailers like Target and Amazon.

Best Buy will also ship the Keurig for free by Friday depending on your location. Or choose free no-contact curbside pickup at a local brick-and-mortar and grab it later today.