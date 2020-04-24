Make fresh coffee in seconds with a Keurig K-Slim -- down $30 today

Keurig

When Keurig launched its one-touch brewing systems, it revolutionized the make-at-home coffee game. These machines are perfect for anyone seeking a no-fuss morning joe or those who have folks with multiple tastes to consider (since a Keurig will make any number of hot beverages, not just coffee). Right now one of Keurig's sleekest, slimmest models, the K-Slim single-serve pod coffee maker, is down to just $80 at Best Buy -- originally $110 -- as a Deal of the Day.

Clocking in at less than five inches wide, the slim automatic pod coffee maker will fit nearly anywhere. It also accepts any of the hundreds of brands that have made their drinks compatible with Keurig -- from small indy roasters to fan favorites like Dunkin' and Starbucks. In fact, many of those K-Cup pods are also on sale today at Best Buy. From Swiss Miss hot chocolate to Starbucks' Pike Place, some boxes are as low as $20 for a pack of 48.

Best Buy will ship the Keurig for free or choose no-contact curbside pickup and grab it later today at a local brick-and-mortar store.