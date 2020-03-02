This popular Keurig one-touch coffee system is under $80 -- today only

Keurig

Any machine that has the power to make mornings run a little smoother has our attention, and a Keurig automatic coffee machine is definitely in that category. Right now the Keurig K Classic single-serve pod coffee maker is on discount at Best Buy for less than $80 (originally $120), today only, as one of its Deals of the Day.

Besides the obvious advantages of simple one-touch brewing and no hassling with grinders, filters or dirty carafes, the Keurig is compatible with literally hundreds of types of hot beverage pods including small and large production coffees, teas, chais, hot chocolate and more. Long story short: You're not likely to run out of interesting things to pop into it.

This model is currently out of stock on Amazon, but should you prefer to buy it there. And $80 is well below the overall price average ($100) for the K Classic, though not technically the lowest it's ever been. The K Classic, which scores extremely high marks in user reviews, is also available in three colors (black, blue and red) at this sale price to match your kitchen scheme.

Order now and Best Buy will ship your new Keurig coffee system for free by Wednesday. Or choose in-store pickup and have it by later today, depending on inventory.

Read more: Best travel coffee mugs to buy in 2020