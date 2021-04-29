Apple earnings Apple AirTags Apollo 11's Michael Collins dies Stimulus check updates Biden's next stimulus plans
Kentucky Derby 2021: How to watch, stream live without cable

The biggest horse race of the year is running on Saturday on NBC. You can watch, no cable subscription required.

After last year's race was pushed back to September and run without fans in fancy hats in attendance because of the pandemic, the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby returns to its usual spot in the calendar -- the first Saturday in May. The stands and infield won't be packed to their combined 165,000 capacity, but roughly 45,000 fans are expected to attend this year's race. 

Essential Quality is 2-1 favorite followed by Rock Your World at 5-1, Known Agenda at 6-1 and Rod Charlie at 8-1. You can see all of the Derby odds here.

If you won't be sipping mint juleps at Churchill Downs, you can make your own Derby cocktails and watch from home. The 2021 Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 1 and will be broadcast on NBC. Here's how you can watch live without cable.

The Kentucky Derby ran in September last year but returns to its rightful place on the first Saturday in May this year. 

 Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

When does the Kentucky Derby start?

The Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 1. TV coverage runs from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and then from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Post time is set for approximately 6:57 p.m. ET (3:57 p.m. PT).

How can I watch the Kentucky Derby on TV?

If you don't have cable, you still have plenty of options. The least expensive that doesn't require streaming is to connect an over-the-air antenna to your TV and watch your local NBC station.

If you're streaming on a PC, phone or tablet you can watch on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

You could also check out a live TV streaming service, all of which offer free trials. Not every service carries your local NBC station, however, so check the links below to make sure.

Sling TV Blue

Carries NBC (select cities only) and NBCSN

Sling TV's $35-a-month Sling Blue package includes local NBC stations but only in a handful of markets and NBCSN.

Hulu with Live TV

Carries NBC and NBCSN

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC in most markets and NBCSN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

AT&T TV Now

Carries NBC and NBCSN

AT&T Now TVs $70-a-month Plus package includes NBC and NBCSN in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

FuboTV

Carries NBC and NBCSN

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get.

YouTube TV

Carries NBC and NBCSN

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC in most markets and NBCSN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

