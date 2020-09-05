Kentucky Derby 2020: How to watch, stream live today without cable

In this strangest of years, the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby could be the strangest of all. Gone are the in-person hats and mint juleps: The race will take place at Churchill Downs today without fans in attendance. Jockeys will follow strict social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols. And if you're throwing a Kentucky Derby party yourself, we strongly recommend making it virtual.

Nonetheless, the race promises to be the most exciting two minutes in sports. Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law is the favorite, followed by Santa Anita Derby winner Honor A.P. and Authentic. Here's how you can watch live without cable.

When does the Kentucky Derby start today?

The Kentucky Derby broadcast is today, Saturday, Sept. 5 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Post time is set for approximately 7:01 p.m. ET (4:01 p.m. PT).

How can I watch the Kentucky Derby on TV?



If you don't have cable, you still have plenty of options. The least expensive that doesn't require streaming is to connect an over-the-air antenna to your TV and watch your local NBC station.

If you're streaming on a PC, phone or tablet you can watch on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

You could also check out a live TV streaming service, all of which offer free trials. Not every service carries your local NBC station, however, so check the links below to make sure.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Sling Blue package includes local NBC stations but only in a handful of markets. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes NBC in most markets. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T Now TV Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes NBC in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

FuboTV costs $60 a month and includes NBC in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC in most markets. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

