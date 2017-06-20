Ken doll's new man bun has Twitter rolling

Mattel on Tuesday announced 15 new Ken dolls with varying skin tones and new body shapes that include "original," "slim" and "broad." The dolls come with more modern clothes and a broader range of hairstyles, including the highly controversial hipster man bun.
Some style-conscious Twitter users don't mind the new hairdo, but others think it's definitely a hair-don't.
Some celebrities got in on the joke:
Not all the reactions were bad:
Some saw it as a sign of the apocalypse:
I certainly don't think a Ken doll will bring about the end of the world, but one thing is sure: Now every man you see with a man bun will automatically be "Man Bun Ken."
