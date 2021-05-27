Kellogg's robot vending machine lets you mix your favorite cereals

Getty Images

You know all those times you've stared at the cereal boxes in your pantry, wondering whether you're in the mood for Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops or Krave? Kellogg's has found a new way to solve that very serious dilemma by rolling out the Kellogg's Bowl Bot, which lets you combine multiple cereals for the perfect bowl. That means with the touch of a button, you can have all three of those cereals mixed together and topped with chocolate, banana chips and espresso syrup.

Kellogg's

Kellogg's teamed up with Chowbotics, which develops robots for food service, to bring the Bowl Bot to some lucky students at Florida State University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Users can pick from seven menu options, like Snap, Krackle, Pop Pop Pop, which includes Cocoa Krispies, Rice Krispies, hemp, pumpkin and espresso syrup, or Hawaii 5-0, which combines Frosted Mini Wheats, Bear Naked Triple Berry Granola, and pineapple, coconut and mango.

Or, you can custom make your own bowl with whatever you want. Choose from various milk options or greek yogurt, and select toppings like fruit, nuts or seeds. The bot can assemble the bowls in 90 seconds or less.

Students place their orders through the touchscreen interface or via the Chowbotics app. Prices start at $2.99 and can climb up to $6.50 if things get really fancy.

Kellogg's says the bot's technology keeps ingredients protected in a sealed container that's constantly refrigerated and monitored. Campus foodservice providers get automatic ingredient expiration notifications to ensure everything stays fresh in the machine.

Until this glorious bot rolls out more widely, we'll continue to envy those lucky students living out our dreams.