I've been in the tech biz longer than I care to admit, yet I still manage to come across gadgets I didn't know existed. Case in point: today's deal. It looks like a mobile charger, but it's actually a portable hand warmer. (Also: a mobile charger!) As someone whose hands tend to be cold all winter long, I'm eager to try one out.

Especially at this price: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon sellers Ideaslife Tech has the Viniper Rechargeable Hand Warmer for $12.73. That's after clipping the on-page 20%-off coupon and then applying promo code ZHOUVF8S at checkout. If you don't see the coupon and/or the code doesn't work, it means the deal is expired or sold out.

Turns out there are lots of similar products floating around Amazon, some priced higher, a few priced even lower. So why this one in particular? Simply to share that such a thing exists. I didn't know. Maybe you didn't, either.

The unit incorporates a 5,200-mAh rechargeable battery that's good for anywhere from 4 to 8 hours of heat, according to the vendor. That big range owes to the three heat settings: low, medium and high (which net you anywhere from 95 to 130 degrees). Obviously the higher you go, the faster the battery will run out.

It also incorporates a Type-A USB port, meaning it can power your phone or another device if you need some emergency juice. And just to round things out, there's a mini LED flashlight built in as well.

The user reviews show an encouraging 4.6-star average, though Fakespot and ReviewMeta indicate you have to throw out at least some of them. As I've said many times, that doesn't necessarily indicate a bad product. It means some of the reviews might not be legitimate.

I'm eager to try one for myself. If you already have a hand warmer like this, hit the comments and let me know what to expect!

It's Black Friday again! (If you're shopping for a Kindle, that is)

Sarah Tew/CNET

In case you hadn't noticed, Amazon gear goes on sale all the time -- not just on Prime Day and Black Friday. For example, if you missed out on snagging a Kindle e-reader for the lowest price to date, now you have another chance.

For a limited time (but sure to be repeated), the Amazon Kindle (2019) is just $59.99. Regular price: $89.99.

That's Amazon's latest entry-level Kindle, which, unlike its predecessor, has a built-in front-light so you can read in bed and other low-light situations. Read CNET's Amazon Kindle 2019 review to learn more.

Also on sale: The Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, 2018) for $84.99. Regular price: $129.99.

In addition to offering twice the storage of the regular Kindle, the Paperwhite has a flush-front design. It's also waterproof, in case you enjoy reading in the tub or pool.

Both models are "with Special Offers," meaning you'll see ads when they revert to standby mode. Fine by me. What do I care what's on the screen when I'm not actually reading?

Pro tip: Got an old Kindle lying around? Click the "Upgrade and save with Trade-In" button to see what it's worth. You stand to receive not only an Amazon gift card, but also an additional discount on the new Kindle.

