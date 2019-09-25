Angela Lang/CNET

Regular readers know how much I despise the eyeglass industry, because for years I foolishly overpaid -- by a lot -- for my frames and progressive lenses. (Watch this funny and informative Adam Ruins Everything video if you want to be similarly incensed.) Thankfully, there are plenty of excellent online stores that offer considerable savings over what you pay at eyeglass retail.

Ah, but here's the thing: Ordering new glasses means ordering new frames as well. What if you love the frames you already have? What if you paid a small fortune for them and don't want a replacement? You just need new lenses to match your prescription.

Enter Lensabl, a lenses-by-mail service that offers exactly that option. Pricing starts at $77, but for a limited time, Cheapskate readers can save an extra 20% on any Lensabl order with promo code SKATE20. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

If you've ever ordered glasses online, Lensabl works much the same way -- minus the choose-your-frames part. Enter your prescription info, then choose the options you want for your new lenses. (Anti-reflective coating, anti-scratch coating and UV protection are all included at no extra charge.)

Needless to say, features like blue-light blocking and Transitions will drive the price up, and if your prescription is for progressive lenses, that adds an extra $100.

Once you've made your selections and checked out, Lensabl will send you a postage-paid box. Put your current glasses in and drop the box in the mail; in about two weeks you'll have your lens-refreshed glasses back.

Yep, about two weeks. That means you need to have a backup pair you can use in the meantime. That's the only real caveat to using the service, which I think is an otherwise ideal solution for anyone looking to keep their existing frames.

Your thoughts?

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

Bonus deal: Two big discounts on two great kitchen appliances

Let's get cooking! The two countertop appliances that get the most use in my kitchen: air fryer and electric grill. How serendipitous, then, that Best Buy has a couple really good sales on those exact items.

First up: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Gourmia GAF658 6-quart Digital Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped, which is $50 off the regular price.

Ideal for things like making healthy-ish French fries, reheating pizza, even roasting entire chickens, this "fryer" has touch controls and a digital readout -- both preferable to the rather imprecise analog dials found on earlier machines. Particularly amazing, it has a 4.7-star average rating from nearly a thousand buyers.

Next: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Bella Pro Contact Grill is just $19.99. Regular price: $59.99.

I find these kinds of grills indispensable when you want to quickly grill a burger or panini a sandwich. The specs say it's large enough to accommodate up to six of the former, but, hmm, the photo suggests otherwise.

In any case, it has removable, dishwasher-safe cooking plates, which are essential. Only two people have reviewed the grill so far, meaning it's probably pretty new.

If you don't already own one of these, it's a steal at $20.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.