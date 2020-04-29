Keep tabs on your dog with a Whistle Go tracker, get a $30 collar for free

Whistle

You shouldn't be spending a lot of time outdoors these days -- at least not without a face mask -- but your dog certainly can. And if your dog happens to be a professional backyard escape artist (Trance, I'm looking at you), then you might want to get a tracking collar before the weather starts to turn much warmer. Here's an incentive to help you get a tracker for your pet: Today only, if you buy a . To get the deal, just apply coupon code DOGMOM at checkout.

The Whistle Go is a health and location tracker for your pet -- a sort of doggie Fitbit -- that sells for $100, but also requires a subscription to get real-time location data from the GPS transponder in the collar. (You can pay $10 per month monthly, or $7 per month if you buy a two-year subscription.) The device alerts you to poochie's behavior, such as licking, scratching and sleep habits, and reports on activity and exercise levels. But the real star of the show is the escape alerts and location tracking, which is worth its weight in gold if your dog can't be contained by your fence, like my former husky.

If you want something like the Whistle Go but wish you could make it go "one louder," to quote Nigel from Spinal Tap, then the Whistle Go Explore is also part of today's deal. For $130, you can get the when you apply coupon code DOGMOM at checkout.

The Whistle Go Explore has all the same features as the Whistle Go, but it has double the battery life at 20 days, has a slightly greater waterproof rating and includes a night light that you can trigger from the app.

