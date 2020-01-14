GeoZilla

I have a son in high school and a father dealing with dementia issues. Needless to say, I'd like to be able to keep tabs on both. Is my son exceeding the speed limit when he drives? Has my dad wandered off somewhere? When I'm traveling with my family in a foreign place, how can we find each other?

Yep, there are apps for that -- lots of them. Apple's Find My, for example, offers basic geo-location features, and there are plenty of similar options for Android. However, there's a case to be made for an ad-free, premium service, especially when there's a deal like this: For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get a GeoZilla Premium lifetime subscription for $23.20 with promo code CHEAP20. GeoZilla proper charges $80 for just one year.

Take note: Once you redeem your license, the sale is final. Thus, you may want to take advantage of GeoZilla's seven-day trial before hopping on this deal, just to make sure the service meets your needs. (For what it's worth, there's also a totally free version, though it has some limitations.)

GeoZilla is a GPS-powered app for Android and iOS. That platform-agnostic nature can be useful if you have some family members using Android phones and others using iPhones. (Apple's Find My, it goes without saying, works only with iOS devices.)

Once you've installed it on your phone, you can invite other family members to join your "circle." The Premium subscription allows for unlimited circles (you might want one for "immediate" family, another for "parents" and so on), as well as features such as Place Alerts (get notified when someone leaves or arrives), Driver Protection (who's been speeding?) and two weeks' worth of location history.

There's also in-app messaging and the option to send emergency alerts in case of trouble. GeoZilla's Significant Location Change algorithm promises to minimize battery drain by keeping the app in sleep mode until there's, well, a significant location change.

I haven't used the service myself, but the GeoZilla app has a 4.5-star average rating from iOS users and 3.9 on the Android side.

Want to extend GeoZilla to a family member who doesn't have a phone? (Younger kids, for example, or even the family dog.) The GeoZilla Tracker is a little GPS-cellular fob that can attach to a backpack, collar or the like. It's $50, and real-time location service runs $50 annually (a pretty reasonable price, if you ask me).

Your thoughts?

Hot-froth your milk for just $22

My most unexpected discovery of 2019: Oat milk makes an excellent addition to a cappuccino or latte. Or even just a regular cuppa joe. The trick: It must be hot and frothy.

Homgeek

You can turn just about any cold milk into hot, frothy, latte-ready goodness with this magical metal pitcher. Sold by SmallBDS, the Homgeek Electric Milk Steamer drops to $21.99 when you apply promo code P2VR8EMJ. Making iced coffee? No worries, the frother can keep your milk cold as well.

I briefly tested the Homgeek alongside a Nespresso frother that, while a bit more compact, costs $100. Result: The Homgeek worked just as well. It's made of stainless steel and feels substantial, belying the low price.

Meanwhile, some 200 buyers collectively rated it 4.3 stars out of 5. If you're not currently living the hot-frothy-milk life, here's your chance to get in on the cheap.

