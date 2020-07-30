Keep cool with this handheld rechargeable fan for $9.39

EasyAcc

If that headline sounds familiar, it's because I wrote about something similar a few weeks back. It was priced at $10.19 and sold out quickly. Thankfully, there's a nearly identical (and slightly better) version available now for even less, and the vendor tells me they have a big chunk of inventory.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code JHKEWKKV. That's 50% off the regular price. The previous deal was for a Lecone-branded version with a smaller battery.

At first glance, I was like, "Meh, a rechargeable handheld fan." But then I saw that it has three speed settings and a hinged handle, meaning you can set it on a table, desk or nightstand for hands-free cooling. Sweet!

The built-in 4,000-mAh battery is good for up to 23 hours of operation, according to EasyAcc, and you can recharge it via any powered USB port. The fan comes with a carrying case, and EasyAcc backs the product with an impressive two-year warranty.

I bought the aforementioned Lecone version of this, and it's pretty great. Your mileage may vary here, but I love that it's rechargeable, portable and tabletop-friendly. All for $9 and change.

Grow herbs and flowers indoors for $80 (save $110)

Chermoula, where have you been all my life? I only recently discovered this amazing sauce, which is made with cilantro and parsley, among other things. So my new goal is to have these herbs available year-round, not just during the summer months.

Presto: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Macy's has the . It normally sells for $189.99. And here's a pro tip: , which would bring your net cost down to just over $70.

The AeroGarden is an indoor growing system that relies on LEDs and pods. (Think: Keurig for plants.) It comes with six of the latter, but there are tons of others available (including "grow anything" pods, which is good because for whatever reason, parsley and cilantro aren't available).

Indeed, you can grow herbs, lettuces, chili peppers, even cherry tomatoes. No doubt there are cheaper ways to do indoor gardening, but if you're looking for something simple and self-contained, this is a deal to consider.

Read more: Build a garden and grow your own food during the coronavirus outbreak

