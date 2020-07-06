Keep cool with this handheld rechargeable fan for $10

Lecone

Good morning, fellow cheapskates! (Or, as I like to call you, "cheeps.") Hope you all had a safe and relaxing holiday. The highlight of mine: Watching Hamilton on Disney Plus. Folks, I am not a musical guy. I like Singing in the Rain and Chicago and that's it. But Hamilton is utterly amazing, a work of art packed with earworm songs. And now you can see it without spending hundreds of dollars on tickets; just seven bucks buys you a month of Disney Plus.

On to business. Here in Michigan, it's been hot. Africa hot. Tarzan couldn't take this kind of hot. (Name the movie reference!) Whether you're indoors or out, it's a relief when you can get a little cool air. Especially for such a little price: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller LeconeDirect has the . That's after clipping the on-page 10%-off coupon and then applying promo code CQJP4DLS at checkout. (If the coupon disappears, your final price will be $11.89 -- still a very solid deal.)

At first glance, I was like, "Meh, a rechargeable handheld fan." But then I saw that it has four speed settings and an adjustable 180-degree hinge, meaning you can set it on a table, desk or nightstand for hands-free cooling. Sweet!

The built-in battery is good for up to 16 hours of operation, according to Lecone, and you can recharge it via any powered USB port. Meanwhile, the front cover is detachable, so you can easily clean the fan blades if necessary.

This is a new product (or at least a new listing), which explains why there are no user reviews. But what's not to like? It can keep you cool on the go or in place, and it doesn't chew through disposable batteries. I'm in for one.

Your thoughts?

The best AfterShokz Air deal to date: $65 (less for new customers!)

I like to listen to music or podcasts when I run or bike, but wearing traditional sport headphones poses a problem: The earbuds block outside noise, making it hard to hear cars, scooters and other potential hazards. So how can I enjoy my audio while still maintaining "situational awareness"?

Answer: Bone-conduction headphones, which sit in front of your ears instead of over or in them and produce sound by way of your cheekbones. (True story.) AfterShokz pretty much owns this product category, and with good reason: The headphones work really well.

They're pricey, though, and sales are rare -- especially a sale this good. Today only, and while supplies last, HSN has the . That's the lowest price I've seen, and it can potentially get lower: New customers can save an additional $5 with promo code HSNFIVE. Last time I shared an Air deal: $96!

I've been an AfterShokz user (and fan) for years, mostly using this very model. I don't often write about them because, as noted, they're pricey and rarely go on sale.

Meanwhile, my wife and brother-in-law both started using AfterShokz for the first time just recently, and they both love them. His unsolicited comment to me not long ago: "[These are the] best thing that ever happened to me -- after marriage and kids, of course."

