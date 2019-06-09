Keanu Reeves to star in Cyberpunk 2077, release date April 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 showed up at the E3 2019 Microsoft press conference on Sunday, and there's a new star of the show: John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves. Reeves showed up on the stage after the premiere of a new Cyberpunk trailer, which ended with his appearance. He announced the game will release April 16, 2020.
In the trailer, V is about to make a deal for a chip and has a flashback of his friend dying during the heist.
When he comes back to present time, he finds himself betrayed and has to use his cybernetic body to take out the bad guys. It's later in the trailer when Reeves shows up. It's an evolution of what we learned last year about Cyberpunk 2077, but still no clues to who Reeves is playing.
- Electronic Arts -- The game maker showed off 15 minutes of gameplay for its upcoming adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It also announced new features for its free-to-download Apex Legends last-man-standing battle royale game, offering a new character and weapon to play with. The company also showed off a new paid update for The Sims 4, called Island Living, that brings the series to a tropical beach. Finally, the company did discuss drama over the mixed reviews for its Anthem action adventure game, saying it "learned a lot" and had more updates and features planned soon.
- Microsoft / Xbox -- The gaming giant's biggest news was Project Scarlett, its next-generation Xbox, coming in 2020. The new device is up to 4x more powerful, the company said, and like the next-gen PlayStation it'll include a fast non-mechanical SSD hard drive, and it'll be powered by custom innards built with the help of chipmaker AMD. The company also announced that Halo Infinite will launch alongside Project Scarlett next year. Meantime, Microsoft is starting public tests of its Project xCloud streaming service in October, promising people the ability to play high end games on their mobile devices while away from home. While fans wait, Microsoft announced an update to its Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 as well as a slew of new games. And action star Keanu Reeves, fresh off the success of John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, was on stage to announce his involvement with Cyberpunk 2077, which is coming next year.
