Keanu Reeves sends in the clones in Replicas trailer

Ah, the famous stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, cloning.

In new sci-fi movie Replicas, Keanu Reeves' scientist loses his wife and kids, so he does the obvious thing and brings them back to life as clones. Check out the trailer above.

Thomas Middleditch moonlights as the nerd helping Keanu meddle with the laws of nature, which makes this feel a bit like the darkest episode of Silicon Valley you could imagine. Alice Eve also stars as a confused clone.

Replicas is out on 11 January.