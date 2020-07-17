Keanu Reeves, Idris Elba want you to relax with HBO Max's A World of Calm

Angela Lang/CNET

A new ten-episode series is coming to HBO Max that aims to make you feel calm and relaxed. The series, called A World of Calm, will pair mediation-inducing imagery with narration from celebrities including Keanu Reeves, Idris Elba and Nicole Kidman, among others.

"With the considerable amount of stress and chaos we are all experiencing at this particularly challenging time, we could all use a bit of guided relaxation and A World of Calm is here to help," said Jennifer O'Connell, executive vice president of non-fiction and kids programming for HBO Max, in a release on Thursday.

The series is based on Calm, an app best known for its guided meditations for sleep and relaxation. HBO is also working with Nutopia, the production team behind The World According to Jeff Goldblum on Disney+ and Nat Geo's One Strange Rock.

HBO max, which costs $15 a month after a weeklong free trial, arrived in May with a variety of shows, movies and exclusive originals. The streaming service has apps available for Roku, Amazon Fire TV and other platforms.