Keanu Reeves has a mystery role in the upcoming Toy Story 4

Strange things are afoot at the Circle K -- and also in the toy chest. Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story series, told Jimmy Fallon that none other than John Wick star Keanu Reeves will be playing a toy in the 2019 film.

"Keanu Reeves has got a great part," Allen said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. While he wouldn't reveal the type of toy Reeves plays, Allen did say that The Matrix star was worried his toy was too much like Buzz Lightyear.

"And his toy does have an edge [of] that," Allen admitted. But he said that the film then "calmed [Reeves' character] down a little bit."

Allen's biggest reveal was that Reeves' character was "only that big," holding up his fingers to indicate a toy just a fraction of Buzz Lightyear's size. Could Reeves be playing one of the series' little green army men? Fans may have to wait until June 20, 2019 in Australia and June 21, 2019 in the US and UK to find out.