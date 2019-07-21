Keanu Reeves could have starred in Death Stranding

Enlarge Image CD Projekt Red

Keanu Reeves came out to a cheering crowd at Microsoft's E3 Press Conference, told us all we were breathtaking and then dropped some knowledge about CyberPunk 2077. As it happens though, Keanu Reeves could have ended up on Sony's stage talking about Death Stranding. We found out at San Diego Comic-Con that Reeves was originally suggested to play a key character in Death Stranding, but director Hideo Kojima opted for Mads Mikkelsen instead.

"I originally was recommended Keanu Reeves but I wanted Mads," Kojima said during a panel on storytelling at Comic-Con, according to Twitter user Kalai Chik, a writer for Asia Pacific Arts. Mikkelsen is known for his roles in Casino Royale, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the Hannibal TV series.

Later, Kojima brought out a model of a baby in a little preservation tube, because Kojima.

Mikkelsen will play Cliff in the game, who looks to be the lead bad guy across from protagonist Sam (Norman Reedus). Death Stranding will launch on the PlayStation 4 on November 8, 2019.

Death Stranding is the first game from Kojima Productions, a studio founded by legendary game developer Hideo Kojima. After a rocky departure from Konami, where he built up the Metal Gear franchise, among other projects, Kojima started his independent studio and revealed the first title would be exclusive to Sony's PlayStation 4.

We don't know a lot of what the game is about.