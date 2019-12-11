Enlarge Image Warner Bros. Pictures

John Wick versus Neo sounds like one of the greatest action franchise crossover events of all time. It will happen, after a fashion. John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Matrix 4, both starring Keanu Reeves, are currently scheduled for the same release date: May 21, 2021.

It's already been shown that the world couldn't get enough of Keanu in 2019, and there's no reason to think the ardor for the actor will've faded by 2021.

IGN brought our attention to this ultimate box office battle royale. It also knows exactly who the real winner of this fight will be: Keanu Reeves.

What will win at the box office: The Matrix 4 or John Wick: Chapter 4?



Answer: Keanu Reeves. pic.twitter.com/HiKDrbLvwh — IGN (@IGN) December 11, 2019

Release dates, especially ones that're that far away, are subject to change. If they hold, then May 21, 2021, could be a day of pure bliss for both action aficionados and Reeves fans. Bullets will fly (fast and slow). People will get punched. Keanu will shine like a beacon, whether he's wearing a suit and tie as an assassin or exercising his sci-fi martial arts moves as Neo.

Circle the date on your calendar. Expect double-feature presentations, endless hot takes on which movie reigns supreme and plenty more Keanu all over your social media feeds. Bliss.