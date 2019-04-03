Kaspersky Lab will warn you if your phone is infected with stalkerware

James Martin/CNET

Antivirus apps are supposed to protect you from attacks on your devices -- but for years, stalkerware has evaded their scrutiny.

On Wednesday, Kaspersky Lab announced that it would start flagging stalkerware as malicious, and warn people when it's installed on their phones through its Android app. In 2018, Kaspersky Lab detected stalkerware on 58,487 mobile devices.

There's likely much more out there, as the cybersecurity company from Russia is only detecting it in devices their antivirus is installed on.

The technology -- which Vice's Motherboard has reported on extensively -- is frequently used by stalkers and abusers to spy on people through their phones. It essentially turns victims' phones into surveillance devices, allowing an attacker to track a person's every step and listen in on every word.

Stalkerware is quietly installed on people's devices, and then filters out personal data including GPS location, text messages, photos and microphone feeds. You don't have to be an expert to get your hands on it -- stalkerware is sold online, for as low as a few hundred dollars. Some offer subscription plans for $68 a month, Kaspersky Lab researchers found.

Researchers from Cornell University, Hunter College and New York University found in 2018 that many antiviruses don't flag known stalkerware apps, many of which are marketed for parents tracking children or tracking stolen devices.

Kaspersky Lab said it was motivated to start flagging stalkerware apps after speaking with Eva Galperin, the Electronic Frontier Foundation's head of cybersecurity.

"As a result, we now flag commercial spyware with a specific alert which warns users of the dangers stalkerware poses," Alexey Firsh, a security researcher at Kaspersky Lab, said in a statement. "We believe users have a right to know if such a program is installed on their device."

Galperin told WIRED that she expects Kaspersky Lab's new initiative to set an industry standard among antivirus companies, in the hopes that other companies will also start flagging stalkerware apps as malicious.

Kaspersky Lab's scan will now detect stalkerware apps and give users the option to delete them. The protection is available on Android devices, because stalkerware is not as prevalent on iOS, Kaspersky Lab said.

"We focused on Android, because it is the most popular OS that stalkerware is implemented on," the company said.