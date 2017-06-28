Kaspersky Lab may face US military ban over Russia concerns

ullstein bild

The US military may be prohibited from using Kaspersky Lab's security products under a proposal being considered by the US Senate.

Senators are seeking a ban against the military's use of products from the Moscow-based cybersecurity software company out of concern they "might be vulnerable to Russian government influence," Reuters reported Wednesday. The proposal was included in the Senate's draft of the Department of Defense's budget rules, Reuters reporter Dustin Volz tweeted Wednesday.

The provision was revealed after the FBI visited the homes of several Kaspersky Lab employees late Tuesday, although no search warrants were issued, sources told Reuters. Kaspersky Lab didn't immediately respond to a request for comment but confirmed to Reuters the FBI had brief interactions with some of its US employees."

The FBI didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cybersecurity has become a hot topic in Washington as concerns have mounted over email leaks during the 2016 presidential election campaign and reports of Russian online meddling, as well as breaches at government agencies and in the business world. On Thursday, President Trump signed an executive order on cybersecurity intended to modernize and strengthen US computer systems.

Kaspersky has said previously it is ready to assist the government with the investigation and believes a "deeper examination of Kaspersky Lab will confirm that these allegations are unfounded."

