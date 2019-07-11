Kanye West turns to Star Wars for low-income housing design

Twentieth Century Fox Film

Luke Skywalker's house on Star Wars desert planet Tatooine looks a bit like a sandy igloo. Rapper and singer Kanye West has studied the look of Tatooine's architecture and is using it to fuel the design for a new kind of abode.

"West has been working with a team to design prefabricated structures that sport the same austere aesthetic, with the goal of deploying them as low-income housing units," Forbes reported in an article for the upcoming Aug. 31 issue of its magazine.

Physical prototypes are underway. Forbes senior editor Zack O'Malley Greenburg saw them and described them as looking like "skeletons of wooden spaceships." They're oblong and dozens of feet tall, though the public has yet to see any images of the Star Wars-inspired designs.

West told Forbes the housing could be used for the homeless.

Yeezy has already built up some Star Wars fandom cred, dropping the line "But if they ever flip sides like Anakin" in the 2005 song Gone. His 2013 song Guilt Trip name-checks both Star Wars and Chewbacca.

It remains to be seen whether West's housing idea takes off, and just how much it resembles the dome-shaped architecture of Tatooine. West's desire to provide affordable housing for people in need certainly meshes with the do-good side of the Force.