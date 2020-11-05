Sharon Steinmann/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Elections 2020

What would you do with $9 million? Buy a mansion or a superyacht? Pay off the mortgages of your nearest and dearest? Donate a million each to your nine favorite charities?

Musician Kanye West chose to use all that money to run for president, receiving about 60,000 votes in the 12 states where he actually appeared on the ballot, which works out to about $150 (£115, AU$206) per vote. That doesn't count write-in votes for West, or the votes he received in California where he was on the ballot as a vice presidential candidate.

The Federal Elections Commission report on West's candidacy shows West himself loaned his campaign $10 million (£7.6 million, AU$13.7 million), received $1 million (£760, 000, AU$1.3 million) in donations, and ended up with about $1.1 million (£760, 000, AU$1.5 million) left over.

Of the states where he was on the ballot (Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont) the rapper did best in Tennessee, earning more than 10,000 votes there. None of the states where West appeared are among the battleground states that are still, as of Thursday afternoon, counting their votes in a nail-biting presidential race.

In California, West appeared on the ballot as a vice presidential candidate alongside American Independent Party's candidate, Roque De La Fuente. The duo received 0.3 percent of the vote in California, more than 34,000 votes, but those of course don't get added to West's presidential toll. Newsweek reports that neither West nor De La Fuente were consulted on this pairing -- the party just put them together.

West tweeted out a video in which he casts his ballot, apparently in Wyoming, apparently leaving the rest of the ballot blank except for writing in his own name for president and that of "personal life and spiritual coach" Michelle Tidball as vice president. He said it was the first time he had ever voted.

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

West has shared controversial opinions, insinuating in a Forbes interview that he was anti-vaccination. He also suggested humans with "the Devil inside them" want to "put chips inside of us."

West's presidential dreams aren't over, though. On Wednesday, he tweeted a photo of himself in front of a US map with the words "KANYE 2024."