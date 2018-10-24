Will Kanye West make an appearance on Rick and Morty?

Pickle Rick? How about Pickle Kim and Kanye? On Tuesday, rapper Kanye West tweeted out an image of himself and wife Kim Kardashian drawn in the familiar cartoony style of Rick and Morty.

West didn't identify the artist, but the image was first tweeted out by Twitter user Nikki Nebula, with the message, "I drew Kim and Kanye Rick and Morty style traveling through the dimensions together with their portal gun!"

Nikki Nebula did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

I drew Kim and Kanye Rick and Morty style 😎 travelling through the dimensions together with their portal gun! pic.twitter.com/Kjslxwb5yO — Nikki Nebula (@nebula_nicole) October 23, 2018

The image earned more than 120,000 likes in less than a day and had many fans speculating that Kanye could become an animated character in a future Rick and Morty episode.

A representative for Adult Swim confirmed the art was fan art, and said the network had no official comment on whether West might someday appear on the show.

Some fans liked the idea of West showing up in Rick and Morty's universe. "We want Pickle Kanye," wrote one Twitter user.

We want Pickle Kanye — Matt B 👻 (@JustMattBentley) October 23, 2018

Kanye gonna end up in an episode of Rick and Morty — NATE 🤟🏾😁 (@omgnatee) October 23, 2018

They already made a birthday song for him, so it’s actually bound to happen soon — Yusuke Urameshi (@youlovedalvie) October 23, 2018

@JustinRoiland you better have Kanye in Rick & Morty season 4 — lord (@keeganbell11) October 23, 2018

Others were less thrilled. One person wrote, "I swear to God if Kanye taints Rick and Morty with his nonsense I'll cry."

I swear to god if kanye taints Rick and Morty with his nonsense I’ll cry — spooky dax lycander. (@_dannyphoto_) October 24, 2018

NO KANYE YOU WILL NOT RUIN RICK AND MORTY WITH YOUR BULLSHIT FUCKING STOP https://t.co/3WkcebP2xq — 🔮Spooky Chloe🦇 (@crybaby_chloe) October 24, 2018

Are Kanye West and Kim Kardashian heading onto Rick and Morty? https://t.co/ucZuq4Hw4t kill me now if this happens on rick and Morty series 4 I'm going to rant about this — devil duck strikes back (@evansmartyn1103) October 24, 2018

put kanye fans and rick and morty fans into a cage and let them kill each other to death pic.twitter.com/C5GeipfZRG — Nick Schadegg (@nickschadegg) October 24, 2018

The funniest part of this is knowing that Kanye made Kim, an internationally famous millionaire, watch Rick and Morty while intently staring at her face going, "Why didn't you laugh there?" https://t.co/WSbooztOxA — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 23, 2018

West also shared an image of what appears to be a text conversation between the spouses in which he shares a similar drawing of the two, and asks his wife, "May I take you to another galaxy?" It's since been deleted, but Vice grabbed a screenshot.

This isn't the rapper's first interaction with the Adult Swim animated show. Back in May, the musician called Rick and Morty's 70-episode renewal "the greatest news," writing, "this is my favorite show."

That tweet led to show creator Justin Roiland responding that the two should get together soon.

Hey @kanyewest let’s hang soon. Would love to have a good time with you cause that’s all that matters at this point. Existence is a blink. https://t.co/f9mttFrbGu — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 10, 2018

And in June, when West turned 41, Roiland had his characters deliver a special audio birthday card to West. (They crawled into his bed to steal some hair for cloning him and... Hey, it's Rick and Morty, just go with it.)

There's no official return date for Rick and Morty yet, but the show's Twitter account recently shared a fun blooper reel from the infamous Pickle Rick episode.

