Kanye West's new album will not be a Tidal exclusive. It won't be an exclusive at all, apparently.

Tune into G.O.O.D. Music Radio for a communal listening session and discussion -12am ET- download STATIONHEAD to weigh in https://t.co/5Hi69RmCgV pic.twitter.com/e4vUcaVc4A — STATIONHEAD (@STATIONHEAD) May 31, 2018

While there's an image floating around Twitter promoting an exclusive listen on the Stationhead app, the company confirmed that West's new album will be released on other streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. The service plays music through Spotify and Apple Music.

The "exclusive" the company refers to is the "communal listening session and discussion." This is a far departure from "The Life of Pablo" album rollout in 2016, the year streaming music exclusives were all the rage.