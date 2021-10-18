Apple event recap: Everything announced New AirPods for $179 New 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,499 Disney delays Marvel movies Walmart Black Friday deals start Nov. 3 New Microsoft Office rollout

Kanye West ditches extra syllables, changes names to 'Ye'

Yo Ye, I'm really happy for you, Imma let you finish, but Cher had one of the best single-names of all time.

Kanye West is now just "Ye."

The singer and entertainment entrepreneur known as Kanye West has now embraced a time-honored tradition in popular music: going by a single name. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles Superior Court approved a petition Monday for Kanye West to officially become "Ye." Just Ye. 

This puts Ye in good company with singers like Cher, Prince, Sting, Tiffany and Bono. Single-name musicians are often using stage names, and not all of them take the extra step of going for a legal name change. That effort signals Ye's commitment to the single-syllable moniker.

The move isn't a surprise. Ye filed the documents for the change in August, but had released an album titled simply "Ye" back in 2018 and uses "Ye" on his Twitter profile. In a late 2018 tweet, he referred to himself as "the being formally known as Kanye West" and added "I am YE."

It's been a busy year for Ye, who dropped his new album Donda after a year-long delay and will be the focus of a Netflix docuseries called Jeen-yuhs

The new name comes with some historic overtones. It has an archaic meaning of "the," which shows up in faux-old-timey business names starting with "ye olde...". It appears quite a bit in the Bible, as Ye noted in a 2018 interview with BigBoyTV. Said Ye at the time, "I'm you. I'm us. It's us. It went from being Kanye, which means the only one, to just 'Ye,' just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. I'm just more of a reflection of who we are."