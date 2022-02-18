Kanye Says His New Album 'Donda 2' Won't Be On Most Streaming Platforms

Getty Images

Kanye fans hoping listen to Donda 2, the star's latest album, on Spotify, Apple Music or other major streaming services might be out of luck.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Kanye claimed that his latest work will skip most popular streaming platforms and instead land exclusively on the $200 Kanye-owned Stem Player.

The reasons behind the move appear to be financial. "Today, artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It's time to free music from this oppressive system. It's time to take control and build our own," Kanye wrote.

Kanye's Stem Player is a small device that plays music, but also allows users to isolate the vocals, drums, base, and samples of a song. Users can remix, add effects, download mixes, play back and save their creations right on the device itself.

Kanye claims that there are currently 67,000 units available now, with 3,000 being made every day.

Donda 2 is the sequel to Ye's hit album Donda, which was released last summer. Donda 2 is set to drop on Feb. 22.