Kamala Khan is the newest member of Marvel's Avengers

Square Enix

Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel, is the sixth playable character for Marvel's Avengers. She's the one to get the team back together.

Developer Crystal Dynamics revealed Ms. Marvel on Friday during a panel at the New York Comic Con. A trailer for the hero shows that she received her newfound powers when a Terrigen Gas appeared following a Helicarrier explosion that supposedly killed Captain America. Five years later, Ms. Marvel comes across evidence from the servers of Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) -- a company that rebuilt San Francisco where the explosion took place and who had superheroes outlawed -- showing a conspiracy behind the events of that day.

Ms. Marvel will be playable along with Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk and Captain America in the upcoming Marvel's Avengers. Due to the Terrigen Gas, Khan's hidden Inhuman polymorph powers manifest allowing her to stretch her body. Providing the voice for Kamala Khan is voice actor Sandra Saad (Fallout 76, Rage 2).

Marvel's Avengers has both single and co-operative play with each character having their own unique moveset. When it was announced at E3 2019, it didn't get the response expected for the game as many were hoping to see playable versions of the characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's set for release on May 15, 2020, for PC, Xbox One and PS4, which will be the first platform to have access to the game's beta. There is a beta planned for the game that will fist release on the PS4.