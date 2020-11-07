With Saturday's news that Joe Biden has won the contentious race for US president, his running mate Kamala Harris made history. The vice president elect will become the first woman ever elected to the position, as well as the first Black and first Asian American. One of the first to congratulate Harris was someone who knows VP duties well, at least on television: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played Vice President (eventually President) Selina Meyer on HBO's popular comedy Veep, which ended in 2019.
"'Madam Vice President' is no longer a fictional character," Louis-Dreyfus tweeted.
Louis-Dreyfus was far from alone in her congratulations. The historic election had plenty of people on social media -- from politicians to entertainers to everyday voters -- responding with excitement.
"Y'all hear that?" wrote one Twitter user along with footage of Harris dancing exuberantly. "That's the glass ceiling cracking."
Dancing was a frequent topic of the Harris memes, with some referencing Louis-Dreyfus' own infamous awkward dancing as Elaine on hit sitcom Seinfeld.
Other women inspired
One popular image, created by artist Bria Goeller and shirt company Good Trubble, showed Harris -- the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father -- striding, briefcase in hand, with the shadow of Ruby Bridges cast on a wall next to her. Ruby Bridges, of course, was the first African-American child to desegregate her all-white grade school in Louisiana.
Many women celebrated Harris' election as a historic first they were unsure would happen in their lifetimes. Wrote one, "I am crying with joy. As a 61-year-old woman, I was afraid I would never see this day. This means a lot!" Wrote another, "What a great day for my daughters and all the daughters of this country."
Husband Douglas Emhoff celebrated too
And some also celebrated the first-ever second gentleman, Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff.
Emhoff himself tweeted a photo hugging his wife, writing, "So proud of you."
'We did it, Joe'
Video of Harris herself on the phone with Joe Biden also quickly went viral.
"We did it, Joe," Harris says in the video. "You're going to be the next president of the United States."
