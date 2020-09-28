A $20 immersion blender that also chops and whisks -- today only

Kalorik

If your kitchen is short an immersion blender, you're probably doing more grunt work than you should be. Fortunately, a Kalorik dual-speed hand blender and food chopper with whisk attachment is on sale for $20 at Best Buy (today only) -- down from $40. The beauty of a multifunction handheld tool like the Kalorik is the excellent ratio of how much it does to how little space it takes up. Blend soups into a fine puree right in the pot, make homemade whipped cream in a few seconds or spare your wrist excessive chopping this holiday with the Kalorik's chopper attachment and bowl that'll keep your diced onions, garlic, carrots and celery neatly in one place. A 200-watt motor is more than enough power to blend dense vegetables and frozen fruit, and two speeds let you nail the consistency.

By comparison, the same model is $30 right now on Amazon and $40 at most other retailers. Shipping is $6.50 but you can choose in-store pick up and grab it later today. Want free shipping? Just get your cart over $40 by adding something like this 6-piece Cuisinart kitchen utensil set, also down 50% to just $20, and Best Buy will ship your haul at no cost.