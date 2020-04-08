Get a K-cup coffee maker, waffle iron or toaster oven for under $25 each

If you can afford a little patch of space on your kitchen counter, a good convection toaster oven is very much worth the investment. With this well-rated Insignia four-slice toaster oven, currently on sale for just $20, that investment is rather small. You can snag the toaster, plus some other useful kitchen appliances including a Chefman single-serve coffee maker for $25 or a Bella Belgian flip waffle iron for only $20, today at Best Buy. Let's zoom in on the three deals.
There's a good chance you'll use this oven at least a few times a week, if not more. For quick morning bagels or toast, to reheat leftover pizza or to fire up frozen appetizers from Trader Joe's. With toast, bake and broil functions, the Insignia will give your big boy oven a needed rest.
For just one Andrew Jackson, you can snatch up this electric Belgian flip waffle iron and delight the troops with hot waffles on Sunday morning. The Bella features a nonstick ceramic surface for easy cleaning and reinforced titanium to resist scratching.
There probably isn't a simpler coffee maker on the planet. This Chefman single-serve brew station makes piping hot cups of coffee with one button, using any K-cup pod (of which there are endless options). It's also small enough to fit anywhere, taking up no more room than a two-liter bottle of soda.
All three items are available for Best Buy's free no-contact curbside pickup, pending inventory at your local brick-and-mortar location.
