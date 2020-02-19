JVC

If you've been biding your time on a new TV, wait no more: Walmart has a deal that, on paper at least, seems downright incredible. For a limited time, and while supplies last, the . That's $30 less than it was just a few weeks ago and officially an all-time low. It's also just an amazingly good price for a TV of this size.

That's 70 inches. Football may be done for the season, but there's plenty of basketball headed your way. (March Madness, anyone?) On the spec front, the JVC ticks most of the important boxes, including three HDMI ports. However, there's one area to note: The TV has a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz. Some 4K TVs can do 120Hz, which can help reduce motion blur -- something there tends to be a lot of in sports. Whether or not that matters is a personal call; read The truth about 4K TV refresh rates to learn more.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but around 50 Walmart buyers collectively rated this 4.3 stars out of 5. In my opinion, you have to toss out a couple of the 1-star reviews; one because a customer received a cracked screen (which can happen with any TV and has no bearing on the TV itself) and one because the customer didn't understand the nature of a Roku TV (which is that you need a Roku account in order to use it).

But here's the thing about buying a TV from an actual store: If you're unhappy, you can take it back. You may need a large vehicle to do so, but it certainly beats dealing with shipping.

Your thoughts?

