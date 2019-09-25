Juul CEO Kevin Burns stepped down Wednesday, and the vaping company said it'd suspend all advertising in the US. It comes as e-cigarettes companies like Juul come under increasing regulatory scrutiny due to health concerns.
Burns will be replaced as CEO by K.C. Crosthwaite, an executive for tobacco company Altria (which has a $13 billion stake in Juul).
Discuss: Juul CEO steps down as vaping company ceases all US advertising
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.