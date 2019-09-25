CNET también está disponible en español.

Juul CEO steps down as vaping company ceases all US advertising

Kevin Burns is leaving his role as health concerns over vaping grow.

US-HEALTH-VAPING

You won't be seeing any Juul advertising in the immediate future, as the e-cig company suspended all US advertising.

 Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images

Juul CEO Kevin Burns stepped down Wednesday, and the vaping company said it'd suspend all advertising in the US. It comes as e-cigarettes companies like Juul come under increasing regulatory scrutiny due to health concerns.

Burns will be replaced as CEO by K.C. Crosthwaite, an executive for tobacco company Altria (which has a $13 billion stake in Juul).

