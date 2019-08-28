Juul CEO says respiratory illness cases are 'worrisome'

Eva Hambach/Getty Images

Juul, one of the country's top e-cigarette companies, is responding to the growing number of health issues being reported in people who vape. In an interview with CBS This Morning, CEO Kevin Burns said the recent health cases involving vaping are "worrisome for us if we contributed to it."

Vape pens were designed to help people quit smoking or get their nicotine fix without the harmful effects of cigarettes. But an increasing number of people who vape have wound up in the hospital with lung issues, seizures and other health concerns.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating nearly 200 potential lung illness cases, across 22 states, that may be tied to vaping and e-cigarette use. The CDC said in a statement Friday that the recent death, by severe lung disease, of a patient in Illinois who'd used an e-cigarette or vaping device "reinforces the serious risks associated with e-cigarette products." The agency's statement added that "e-cigarettes are not safe for youth, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products."

Burns said the CDC has been in "close contact" with Juul.

"If there was any indication that there was an adverse health condition related to our product, I think we'd take very swift action," Burns said in the clip published Wednesday.

Neither Juul nor the CDC immediately responded to requests for additional comment.

The full interview with Burns on CBS This Morning will air on Thursday.

Editors' note: CNET is owned by CBS.