Justice League's Snyder cut clip teases Darkseid's debut

DC Comics/Zack Snyder via Twitter

Last month, WarnerMedia Entertainment announced that it would, indeed, release "the Snyder Cut," a re-finished version of the DC film Justice League as originally envisioned by director Zack Snyder, who left the project during the editing process following the death of his daughter.

Now, we're getting our first look at it:

"First ever sneak peek at JL," Snyder tweeted Thursday, complete with about 30 seconds of footage to whet the appetites of fans who rallied for the recut. "Get ready for more at DC FanDome," Snyder added, referencing DC's upcoming virtual event on August 22.

The footage teases a torch-lit Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, as eerie voiceover warns of bells that have already been rung. At the end, we catch a brief glimpse of the villainous Darkseid, who didn't make it into the original version of Justice League after Joss Whedon was brought in to finish the project in 2017.

Snyder's new version of the film with an expanded plot, a new score, and finished effects, is slated to premiere in 2021 on HBO Max, which WarnerMedia Entertainment owns.