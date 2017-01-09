'Justice League' looks ready to rumble in steamy new photo

Apple's iPhone turns 10. Where does it go from here?

Up Next Apple's iPhone turns 10. Where does it go from here?

They're either ready to fight, or they're just coming out of a steam bath.

Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), the Flash (Ezra Miller) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) are shown together on the Flying Fox in a new photo released by Warner Bros and published Sunday by USA Today. Fisher shared the photo in a tweet that was rapidly picked up by fans.

That's some mega-power all in one place. "It was all about the filling-out of this massive comic-book pantheon with the biggest and coolest heroes we could," director Zack Snyder told USA Today.

Fans naturally noticed that original league member Superman (Henry Cavill) wasn't in the lineup, and those who saw "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" know why. (Though stay tuned, Cavill is scheduled to be in the film, whether in flashback or other form.)

Costume dissection quickly commenced on social media. Batman is clad in the "Tactical Batsuit" that was revealed back in September, and which was immediately compared to that of Nite Owl II in "Watchmen." Those arm blades are pretty intimidating.

Wonder Woman's shiny metallic costume's been seen before, and it may give fans flashbacks to Lynda Carter's classic outfit. Of course, fans will be seeing more of her soon -- Wonder Woman will get her own solo movie (which opens June 2) before "Justice League" comes out November 17.

Cyborg is the least-known of the five shown here, but there's something Terminator-liquid-metal about his look. Flash's costume seems to follow traditional patterns and is decked out with his iconic lightning bolt symbol, but it's also connected with a kind of lacing. And Aquaman might be the star of the show, with "Game of Thrones" vet Momoa looking both regal and super-powered.