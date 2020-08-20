CNET también está disponible en español.

Justice League: Snyder Cut trailer teaser drops ahead of DC FanDome

Zack Snyder dropped 20 seconds of footage from his HBO Max version of the superhero movie.

Flash, Batman and Wonder Woman will return in the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

 Warner Bros

We're getting our first major look at the Snyder Cut of Justice League at DC FanDome this Saturday, but you can get a taste right now. Director Zack Snyder dropped 20 seconds of footage from his version of the superhero movie, which hits HBO Max in 2021, on his Vero account on Thursday, as previously reported by CNET sister site Comicbook.com.

