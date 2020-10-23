Justice League Snyder Cut reportedly adds Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke

Warner Bros. Pictures

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Cyborg aren't the only DC Comics characters who will work together on screen as director Zack Snyder intended in his Snyder Cut of the Justice League movie. It looks like Deathstroke's been added to Snyder's new version of the Justice League for HBO Max.

Actor Joe Manganiello may reprise his role as Deathstroke with new footage for Snyder's revised version of the Justice League, according to Collider on Friday. Character Slade Wilson/Deathstroke was recruited by Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor in an end-credits scene in the original 2017 Justice League movie.

Actor Jared Leto, who played the classic villain in the 2016 movie Suicide Squad, has also joined the reshoots for the Snyder Cut. Reshoots with actors Ben Affleck as Batman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg and even Aquaman's Amber Heard as Mer are currently being filmed.

However, no official announcement has been made confirming whether Henry Cavill as Superman or Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman will also shoot new scenes for the Snyder Cut.

There's also still no official word whether new scenes will be shot with Ezra Miller as the Flash or Jason Momoa as Aquaman.

HBO and Warner Bros. Pictures didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Snyder Cut will be broken into a four-episode limited series on HBO Max in 2021 and will include the new footage that's currently being shot.