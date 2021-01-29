Johnson & Johnson vaccine Reddit and GameStop Robinhood 'limited buys' on Friday Tesla Model S refresh Oumuamua, Avi Loeb and aliens Stimulus checks and dependents Super Mario 3D World

Justice League Snyder Cut hits HBO Max on March 18

Director Zach Snyder revealed the date in a tweet Friday.

unnamed

The redone DC superhero adventure arrives on March 18. 

 HBO Max

The long-awaited Snyder Cut of Justice League lands on HBO Max on Thursday, March 18, director Zach Snyder revealed Friday. The DC Extended Universe superhero adventure will debut as a full-length Max Original, HBO noted in a release, not in four separate hour-long parts as originally planned.

"Fallen #SnyderCut," the director wrote in his tweet, which included a poster with the date.

This story will be updated shortly.