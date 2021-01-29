Justice League Snyder Cut hits HBO Max on March 18

HBO Max

The long-awaited Snyder Cut of Justice League lands on HBO Max on Thursday, March 18, director Zach Snyder revealed Friday. The DC Extended Universe superhero adventure will debut as a full-length Max Original, HBO noted in a release, not in four separate hour-long parts as originally planned.

"Fallen #SnyderCut," the director wrote in his tweet, which included a poster with the date.

