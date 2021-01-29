The long-awaited Snyder Cut of Justice League lands on HBO Max on Thursday, March 18, director Zach Snyder revealed Friday. The DC Extended Universe superhero adventure will debut as a full-length Max Original, HBO noted in a release, not in four separate hour-long parts as originally planned.
"Fallen #SnyderCut," the director wrote in his tweet, which included a poster with the date.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Justice League Snyder Cut hits HBO Max on March 18
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.