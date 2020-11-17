CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

MacBook Air M1 hands-on Apple Mac M1 lineup Amazon online pharmacy Thanksgiving Zoom calls Amazon Black Friday deals Buying a PS5 Black Friday 2020 ad scans

Justice League Snyder Cut gets classy black and white trailer

The director also teased a trailer breakdown later Tuesday.

Director Zack Snyder built up hype for his version of Justice League on Tuesday by dropping a black and white version of the trailer we saw during DC FanDome. The Snyder Cut of the 2017 DC superhero movie is due to hit HBO Max in 2021.

Snyder also teased a trailer breakdown at 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

His cut will appear on the streaming in four hour-long parts, but you'll also be able to watch it as a complete (and very long) movie once all four parts are out.