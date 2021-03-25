Justice League: Justice Is Gray, the Snyder Cut without color, drops on HBO Max

Warner Bros/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

If you're not all Justice League-d out after watching the four-hour Snyder Cut and obsessing over those last 20 minutes, a new version of the superhero movie landed on HBO Max Thursday. Justice League: Justice Is Gray is a black-and-white version of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman's adventure.

"For years, the #SnyderCut existed in black and white and shown only to a select few," the movie's official Twitter wrote.

Zack Snyder's Justice League: #JusticeIsGray, a black and white version of the film, is now streaming on @HBOMax in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos on supported devices. pic.twitter.com/3c40221N27 — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 25, 2021

Justice is Gray is the same cut as the color version, with "an extensive coloring pass or uncoloring pass," director Zack Snyder said on Vero, as previously reported by Comicbook.com.