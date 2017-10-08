'Justice League' trailer pits heroes in an explosive battle

The latest "Justice League" trailer finally shows Henry Cavill's Superman character, but it's still just a dream.

The trailer premiered Sunday morning, starting off with Lois Lane (Amy Adams) finding Cavill's Clark Kent in a field, but alas she's next seen presumably placing dirt on his grave and waking up to a news report on the death of Superman during "Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice."

The new movie's trailer, which is taking place in the aftermath of that 2016 film, shows Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) as they prepare to fend off some kind of invasion by wrangling together the Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). Their ultimate villain causing this: presumably it's Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds).

Also prominently featured, plenty of Batman's tools and tricks. The Flash, dressed as civilian Barry Allen, geeks out over the Bat-Signal shining in the sky, the Batmobile appears to be outfitted with a big tank-like gun and he will also have what looks like the flying Batplane in his arsenal.

"Justice League" hits this year on Nov. 17 in the US and UK and on Nov. 16 in Australia.

First published Oct. 8, 6:19 a.m. PT.

Update, 6:55 a.m. PT: With more details from the trailer.