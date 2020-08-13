Justice Department seizes millions of dollars in cryptocurrency allegedly linked with terrorism

Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Department of Justice has seized cryptocurrency accounts that it alleges are associated with three terrorism campaigns. The operation was detailed Thursday, when a criminal complaint was unsealed in the District of Columbia. Under warrants, authorities seized more than 300 cryptocurrency accounts, four websites, four Facebook pages and millions of dollars. It amounts to the US government's "largest-ever seizure of cryptocurrency in the terrorism context."

The groups targeted by the seizure were al-Qaeda; Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS); and al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. The three campaigns allegedly solicited cryptocurrency donations globally, according to the DOJ.

Al-Qaeda used a bitcoin money laundering network that it operated via messaging app Telegram and social media, DOJ alleges. It also alleged the ISIS campaign used COVID-19 pandemic-related fraud, gaining cryptocurrency by selling fake personal protective equipment like N95 masks.

"Our enemies use modern technology, social media platforms and cryptocurrency to facilitate their evil and violent agendas," alleged Attorney General William P. Barr. "We will prosecute their money laundering, terrorist financing and violent illegal activities wherever we find them."

DOJ worked alongside the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the IRS, the DC United States Attorney's Office and National Security Division. The funds seized can be used for the US Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund once the case concludes.