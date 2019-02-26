Justice Department loses appeal to bust up AT&T-Time Warner merger

SOPA Images

The cloud of legal uncertainty surrounding AT&T's merger with Time Warner appears to have lifted.

A US Appeals Court on Tuesday rejected a bid that would challenge and roll back the merger between both companies. The deal was completed last year in a $85 billion dollar deal, following a six-week trial in which the US Department of Justice failed to convince a trial judge that the $85 billion merger would curtail competition and harm consumers.

The ruling could finally end the legal uncertainty that has dogged AT&T as it moves forward with integrating the Time Warner assets into AT&T's business. Even though the merger was still allowed to go through as the government appealed the decision, AT&T had agreed to temporary rules that were set to expire in February that would make it easier to unwind the merger if the DOJ had been successful in its appeal.

AT&T's General Counsel, David McAtee applauded the court's decision.

"While we respect the important role that the U.S. Department of Justice plays in the merger review process, we trust that today's unanimous decision from the D.C. Circuit will end this litigation," he said in a statement.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The merger, which combined one of the largest communications network providers with a major player in the entertainment market, comes at a time when AT&T is trying to transform itself into a media powerhouse. In 2015 it purchased satellite TV provider DirecTV for nearly $49 billion.

The trial and the federal appeal were closely watched, as the fate of the deal is expected to have ripple effects on future deals. A loss for AT&T and Time Warner could have signaled a new era of government scrutiny over so-called vertical mergers and halted attempts by broadband and wireless companies like Comcast or Verizon to announce megadeals with content companies, such as Disney and Fox. Disney, Fox and Comcast to announce their own megadeals.

All of this comes as large media companies and broadband companies see companies like Amazon, Netflix, and Facebook as competitors. Combining assets allows companies like AT&T, which has also invested heavily in a streaming-video service called DirecTV Now, to bulk up its original programming with Time Warner content.

The decision also marks a major blow to the Justice Department's antitrust division. This was the first antitrust case in 40 years that the DOJ has litigated to completion, which challenged a "vertical" merger in which the companies that are being combined didn't compete head-to-head. It also marks the first major antitrust action taken under President Donald Trump.

The government acknowledged that AT&T and Time Warner were not direct competitors, but it argued that combining the companies would create an integrated company that could threaten long-term blackouts on video competitors that could lead to increased fees for Time Warner content. The government said this would ultimately lead to higher prices for consumers.

But US District Judge Richard Leon, the trial judge, did not buy this argument nor did the three judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which affirmed his ruling.

Public interest advocates, who have opposed the merger, say the case highlights the need for antitrust reform. Gigi Sohn, a Distinguished Fellow at the Georgetown Law Institute for Technology Law & Policy and a former advisor to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, said the decision illustrates that US antitrust laws and Justice Department merger guidelines, which are 35 years old and "grossly outdated," are sorely in need of reform.

"It has become nearly impossible for the government to meet its burden of showing that a merger violates the antitrust laws, especially when it comes to vertical mergers," she said in a statement.

